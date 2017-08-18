Week 1 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Orion High School!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORION, Illinois- The Good Morning Quad Cities crew is excited to announce its week one school for The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally.

Friday, August 25, we'll be heading to Orion High School, home of the Chargers. They'll take on Spring Valley Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday, but before then, we need the students' help.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders to be there before 6 a.m. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., that works too! The football team is not needed. We'll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. that day on the football field. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m.

There will be games, prizes, and hopefully a lot of school spirit. Parents and community members are invited to come out as well.