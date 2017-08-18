× Robin Thicke, girlfriend expecting a baby

(CNN) — Robin Thicke is set to be a father again.

The “Blurred Lines” singer’s girlfriend April Love Geary announced the news on Instagram Thursday and posted a sonogram photo.

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!” the 22-year-old model wrote.

The baby’s due date is March 1, which coincides with what would have been the 71st birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke.

Thicke, 40, was previously married to actress Paula Patton, who filed for divorce in 2014. The pair share 7-year-old son Julian.