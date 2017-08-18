Recent uptick of shots fired in Davenport could be a result of retaliation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - There have been three shootings in three days.

However, unlike the other two, the most recent shooting ended with the death of one man. Police say gunfire was reported in the 500 block of West 14th Street just after 9 a.m., Friday, August 18th.

"It's petrifying. Makes you afraid to even go out of your house," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

In the past week, there have been eight shots fired incidents. Four in one night alone.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says there's a reason for the uptick in shot fired calls and shootings.

"We have had target specific shots fired and shooting incidents and I`ll tell you we believe that there is also retaliation," said Sikorksi.

Chief Sikorksi wouldn't comment if the incidents are related or tied to gangs, but he said some of the cases could be connected to the rash of vehicles being stolen by juveniles.

"One of our challenges right now is youth violence that`s not all of our challenges that`s certainly one of them though," said Sikorksi.

The Chief says his department is working aggressively on all the cases and is putting more patrols on the streets.

"I have approved to have extra resources out on the street to deal specifically with the issues that are happening right now," said Sikorksi.

Chief Sikorksi says they may release the identity of the victim and more information on the murder this weekend.