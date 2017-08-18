× NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 2 Ways to Watch the Eclipse Without Special Glasses

If you are on the hunt for those special glasses for the Great American Eclipse, you’re probably not going to find them. Members of the Quad Cities Astronomical Society, who were on Good Morning Quad Cities on Friday, August 21st, say they are having a hard time finding anyone or any places handing them out.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the Eclipse on Monday, August 21st. During WQAD News 8 at 11am today, we are going to show you two ways to watch the Eclipse by using things that you probably already have around your house. Plus, we celebrate the Great American Eclipse with an adult beverage that is pretty much perfect for these kinds of events.