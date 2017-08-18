Iowa State Fair-goers voice support for President Trump amidst White House shake-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- President Donald Trump may be facing one of his most difficult weeks as Commander-in-Chief, following both domestic and foreign terror attacks and a White House shake-up.

But here in Iowa, at the State Fair, you don't have to go far to find some of the President's most vocal supporters.

A cardboard cutout offers photo opportunities with the president. And a banner reading "I Stand with Trump" is filled from end to end with signatures.

The "Iowans for Trump" say that low approval ratings mean nothing to them, and they appreciate that the president spoke his mind after the Charlottesville protests.

A member bragged he actually had to stop letting people sign the banner "because it was too full."

"I'm super proud to be from Iowa," one fair-goer quipped.

"We're Trump lovers," another chimed in.

There were some fairgoers who said they voted for President Trump, but were disappointed in his comments after Saturday's protests in Virginia. However, the unanimous verdict among "Iowans for Trump," sponsored by the state's Republican party, is that they're proud of what the president's accomplished so far.

Democrats at the fair made it clear they are still not onboard with the President's policies.