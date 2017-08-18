× Great looking weekend!! Concern about cloud coverage on Eclipse Day

The nice summer conditions we had today will be replaced with more clouds and a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm as a weak wave of low pressure moves in. It will come in two waves. The first comes in by evening with the coverage being more isolated. The second wave comes in overnight. That too will have isolated coverage as well. So, the bottom line, most will stay dry tonight.

Afterwards, skies will clear as overnight lows drop near 60 degrees. The air by sunrise may saturate enough to produce some patchy fog in spots.

Great looking weekend with plenty of sunshine both days. Highs on Saturday will reach the lower 80s before topping out around 90 by Sunday.

That takes us to Eclipse Day, Monday. My concern is more broken cloudiness that day as a disturbance creeps in from the west. Hopefully, plenty of breaks in between when witnessing the eclipse. Fingers crossed!! This disturbance will eventually lead to showers and thunderstorms later that day.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

