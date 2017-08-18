BBB: Watch out for this meat bundler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Better Business Bureau leaders are warning people of a scam springing up in the Quad Cities.

Meat bundling scams are popping up in the area. The BBB's Sandra Bowden says salespeople will go door to door, show you cuts of meat, and try to get you to buy them, but Bowden says the buyer never gets what they're paying for. Bowden joined us Thursday, August 17 on WQAD News 8 at 11 for our Scam Tracker segment.

She says buyers complain the meat's frost bitten, tough, and has no flavor. Leaders at the BBB say Dwayne Bockelmann from Rogers, Arkansas, recently scammed a southern Illinois woman out of $2,000 with his business Cowboys Prime Meat and Seafood.

"It's like the boy next door," Bowden said Thursday. "[The salesman] comes, and he's real sincere, and he's real smooth, and he can tell you that this meat is good quality meat. [These scammers] show you excellent cuts of meat, and then they may or may not show you a business card, and they may or may not show you brochures."

Bowden says homeowners should ask to see their local license, and if their pitch sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

