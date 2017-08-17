Volunteer hospital group comes to an end after 50 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois-- After 50 years the volunteer hospital group Illini Hospital Auxiliary is coming to an end.

Over the years they've provided services like knitting thousands of beanies for newborns and raising funds for the Silvis Genesis Medical Center.

"It's a very sad time however I'm very grateful for the many women and men who've served this auxiliary over the last 50 years," says Carol Miller, Illini Hospital Auxiliary.

The group is ending because there are just not enough volunteers joining. But members of the auxiliary hope their legacy will continue.

"A lot of people think we're just a tiny hospital but many good things have been done here," says Miller.

Although the group is coming to an end the Silvis Hospital will continue to need volunteers.