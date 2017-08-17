The Special Event Causing the Mississippi River to Close this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - It’s called the “biggest paddle festival” on the Mississippi River and it takes place this Saturday in the Quad Cities.

On Thursday, August 17th, Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen had "Breakfast With..." Noah Truesdell, Organizer of River Action's Floatzilla.

Truesdell says everyone is welcome to sign up for this year's kayaking and canoe event. You can do that here until Noon on Friday, August 18th. You can pick up your packet at Credit Island in Davenport from 5-7pm on Friday, August 18th.

If you are participating this year, there are some things you need to know. The Mississippi River is going to be closed to barge traffic on Saturday, August 19th:

Also, one of the launch sites has changed. Instead of using Ben Butterworth Parkway, organizers are asking you to use the Two Rivers YMCA Rowing Club in downtown Moline. Here's why:

Hundreds of people are going to gather together to break not one, but two world records this year. There are also several giveaways taking place during Floatzilla:

Today's "Breakfast With..." was hosted by City Limits Saloon and Grill in Rock Island, which delivers across the area and delivered breakfast to Eric and Noah at Sunset Marina: