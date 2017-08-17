× Summer air to remain quite pleasant in the days ahead

It was a combination of clouds and sun today with only a small handful of these clouds trying to squeeze out a brief sprinkle or shower just north of the Quad Cities during the afternoon hours. As more dryness pulls in from the west this evening skies will become fair with overnight lows dropping in the lower 60s.

That will lead to a great looking Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs once again around the lower 80s.

By that night, a fast moving disturbance will slide down from the northwest bringing a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. With the last of the raindrops ending before sunrise Saturday, the rest of the weekend looks great with lower 80s on Saturday replaced with upper 80s on Sunday.

A few passing clouds are still expected on Eclipse Day, Monday but viewing is still expected to be a sight to behold. It will just be a bit on the toasty side with highs around 90.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

