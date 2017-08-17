Minor train derailment blocks roads in town of Henderson

HENDERSON, Illinois - A partial train derailment in Henerson, Illinois caused intersections in town to close for a few hours.
A BSNF spokesperson says a set of wheels on a car hauling pipe fell off the tracks around 9:30 a.m.
It was stalled on the tracks for a few hours and crews had to detach part of the train so roads could reopen.
One resident says it was a scary sight to see this morning.
"It was kind of disbelief then I'm like I gotta get out of here so it just happened so quickly that you just react so I threw my car in reverse," said Debra Mcgahey.
BNSF reports no injuries and says this was a minor derailment and they will continue to investigate what happened.
41.025038 -90.356239