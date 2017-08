Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Residents in Iowa with health insurance under Obamacare are about to pay quite a bit more for their coverage.

Medica, Iowa's last remaining Obamacare provider in Iowa, wants to increase the average rate by more than 50% for silver level plans due to uncertainties in federal health care subsidies.

The Iowa Insurance Division will review the proposal before November 1 when 2018 enrollment begins.