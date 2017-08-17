Former Davenport Mayor apologizes for controversial Facebook posts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Former Davenport Mayor Phil Yerington has apologized for the controversial posts made earlier this week on his personal Facebook page.

The posts, which included a picture of the confederate flag and comments in support of the white protestors in Charlottesville, have been shared around the country.

The one-term Mayor was also a longtime Lieutenant of the Davenport Police Department.

Yerington wrote, in part, "I'm sorry for the confederate flag post. I don't hate anyone. I'm not a bigot and I'm not a racist."

He went on to say that "if an apology will stop the madness, there it is, with sincerity. If my language offended you, it's because you threatened me."