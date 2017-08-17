× Fans sing praises of ‘Hamilton’ app

(CNN) — If you still haven’t seen “Hamilton,” there’s an app for that.

The new “Hamilton” app not only includes music, merchandise, emojis and photo filters, but also access to score tickets to Broadway hit.

The new app may become as hot as the Lin Manuel Miranda play if the emotional responses on social media are any indication.

“I’m downloading the Hamilton app and I am in tears,” one person tweeted. “WHAT IS WRONG WITH ME?? WHY AM I CRYING???”

“Hamilton” has firmly established itself in the pop culture zeitgeist and is one of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time.

The show has won 11 Tony Awards and multiple other achievements, including a Grammy and a Pulitzer.