Chef Scott: Pulled Pork Martini

BETTENDORF – Making leftovers better.

"You know, with the price of beef going up, pulled pork is really 'in' today," says Chef Brad Scott, director of the Scott Community College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.

"I've got some leftovers and I want to build a luncheon item for maybe a day or two down the road."

1. Use a simple martini glass

2. Bake mini corn muffins with a peperoncino in it

3. Place muffin in center of martini glass

4. Add 3 to 4 ounces of pulled pork

5. Cover with brown sugared baked beans

6. Top with creamy cole slaw

Place on a plate with fresh fruits and barbeque flavored chips.

"Isn't it fun sometimes to make your leftovers even better than your entree? asks Chef Scott.

"A down home pork dish for lunch using leftovers. Enjoy!"