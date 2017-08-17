× 14-year-old bicyclist struck and killed in eastern Iowa

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old bicyclist died after she was struck by a car in eastern Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports that Raeanna M. Reynolds of Muscatine was riding her bicycle on Louisa County Road around 9 p.m. when a 1999 Ford Taurus hit her, throwing her bicycle into a ditch.

Authorities identified the driver as 26-year-old Alexander Cortes-Wolfe, of Wapello.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the crash. Authorities say no charges have been filed.

Reynolds was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.