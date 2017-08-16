× Report of multiple kids ‘hitting a male with a bat’ lead police to stabbing investigation

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A report of multiple kids hitting someone with a bat led police to find out that someone had been stabbed.

It was about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15th when police responded to East 6th Street and Walnut Street, where four or five kids were “hitting a male with a bat,” according to a statement from the Muscatine Police Department.

In the statement, Lt. Jeff D. Jirak said that once police arrived on scene, they found out that one person had been stabbed. The injured person, as well as someone who was involved, were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers set up a crime scene in multiple areas for their investigation. Police said that they identified four people who were involved.

Lt. Jirak said “this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any immediate danger.”

If you have any information you are asked to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, Ext. 611