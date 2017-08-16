× QC Anti-Hate group plans “No Hate Rally” at Vander Veer Park in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa– One Human Family QCA , a group created last March to combat community hate crimes, will hold a “No Hate Rally” Wednesday, August 16.

The event was originally organized after a stream of racially charged fliers began to make their way across Davenport.

The fliers, titled “Missing: A future for white children,” denounces racial mixing and the immigration of foreigners to the United States.

The National Alliance, a white supremacist group claims responsibility for the fliers.

The motivation behind Wednesday’s “No Hate Rally,” then changed to include a protest against the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Related: Quad City Leaders Speak out against deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia

“(The Quad Cities are) not the same as Charlottesville. There’s not a mass gathering of hate groups here, but we don’t want that to happen here… We want to become united as a community and celebrate who we are and our diversity,” says One Human Family QCA organizer, Reverend Richard Hendricks.

The “No Hate Rally” will start this afternoon at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.