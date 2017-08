Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Janda Motors is offering a $5,000 reward for any information about a dead dog found partially burned in Davenport last month.

The dog's body was found on South Concord St. near Credit Island.

The head of Janda Motors says he's offering the reward because he wants police to find whoever is responsible.

With Janda Motors donation, the reward fund is now up to $11,000.