Iowa report: state will be 127,000 workers short by 2025

DAVENPORT- Iowa state senator Jim Lykam says the state needs to fund its universities better.

We had Breakfast With Lykam Thursday, August 10 on Good Morning Quad Cities. Lykam claims the $36 million cut made to the state's three public universities was made in the '11th hour of negotiations.' He also alluded to a new report, saying Iowa will be short 127,000 workers for post-secondary jobs by year 2025.

"We have to keep the skilled workforce that we have," Lykam said Thursday, Otherwise, we lose our competitiveness."

The Future Iowa Ready Alliance hopes to have 70% of Iowans, aged 25 to 64, have a post-secondary education by year 2025. Lykam's comment came out five days before Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds criticized Iowa and Iowa State's proposals to increase tuition.

