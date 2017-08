× I-74 moving smoothly after mid-morning slowdown

Emergency vehicles pulled off to the right lane at the foot of the I-74 Bridge had caused a slow-down for drivers heading into Illinois.

Traffic was moving, but backed up to Middle Road.

A tow truck pulled up to the scene around 8:20 a.m. and by 8:31, the roadway was reopened and traffic was moving smoothly.

Click here for traffic information, anytime.