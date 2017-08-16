How to capture the Solar Eclipse with a camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - The countdown is on for the once in a lifetime experience that will take place in the sky.

Eric Pohl at United Camera Repair Services in Rock Island knows the ins and outs of a camera and like many, he's hoping to get the perfect shot.

"It's going to be a once and a lifetime experience. The next one's not for another 90 years," said Pohl.

On Monday, thousands will stand outside to look at the sun to catch a Solar Eclipse.

"It should be a crazy event like Woodstock and a science fair rolled into one," said Dr. Lee Carkner, a professor of physics and astronomy at Augustana College and Director of John Deere Planetarium.

If you want to capture the rare moment with a camera you're going to need a special solar lens to not only protect your eyes but your equipment too.

"It`s just like if you took a magnifying glass with the sun and it concentrates that light to where you can burn things, well it can burn the shutter it can burn the sensor and it can burn your eye," said Pohl.

The Solar Eclipse is expected to be one of the biggest days for selfies, but before you snap a photo there are some things you'll need to know.

"You could do a little damage to the sensor on your camera phone if you`re not careful but for the most part a phone will work just fine," said Pohl.

Pohl recommends using solar glasses as a lens for your phone, but don't count on capturing an amazing photo, "The Phone lens are so small you`re going to get a little dot."

In the end, Dr. Carkner says you can just go the cheap and safe route by grabbing some cardboard and a pin.

"Just take a piece of cardboard poke a hole in it with a pen you can make what`s called a pin hole camera let the sun shine through the hole onto a piece of paper and you`ll see a little image of the sun with the moon covering it."