Eric looks at severe storm chances for today

Showers and thunderstorms are a pretty good bet today with a few storms producing heavy rain and a slight chance for severe.

First, today will begin humid, but not overly foggy. Temperatures will quickly jump into the 80s by early afternoon with increasing chances for thunderstorms after 11am today. Thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall this afternoon with most locations receiving a half inch of needed rain. Some spots could receive up to 3 inches of rain and if that comes down in repeated thunderstorms, some urban and low-lying flooding will be possible.

A line of strong thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon along the I-35 corridor in Central Iowa. This will work across the eastern half of Iowa by 9pm, affecting our area in the 9-10pm timeframe. A few storms could produce gusty wind, along with some heavy rainfall.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen