× Death of Manchester man in Dubuque police custody ruled a homicide

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The death of a man who died as he was taken into custody after a Dubuque bar fracas has been ruled a homicide but not necessarily a crime.

The ruling comes in the May 7 death of 43-year-old Chad Cupps, who lived in Manchester.

John Kraemer with the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office says the medical definition of homicide states that the actions of a person led to or contributed to another person’s death. He says his office’s use of the term doesn’t imply criminal activity.

Dubuque police say investigative materials have been given to state investigators for an independent review. Police Chief Mark Dalsing says the man resisted as officers tried to take him into custody.

Police say officers had to use pepper spray on Cuff as he resisted officers early on May 7. He became unresponsive after he became compliant so he could be handcuffed.