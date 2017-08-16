City of Silvis passes resolution for a safe, welcoming, diverse community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS-- The city of Silvis is making sure all of its citizens feel welcomed in their community.

On August 15th the city council unanimously passed a resolution declaring the city a safe, inclusive and diverse community.

The resolution has been in the works for a month and city leaders say it couldn't have come during a better time.

"It has nothing to do with any violence that's going on in the united states(...)it's to make sure that everybody knows that Silvis is a welcoming and diverse community," says Jim Nelson, Silvis City Clerk.

City leaders says they want to build a community that celebrates residents of all different backgrounds including race, gender identity, age, disabilities, and financial socioeconomic status.

"We want to welcome everybody in our community regardless of anything. and that's basically it...it's nothing earth-shattering. It's kind of a old school...do onto others as you want them to do onto you," says Jim Nelson, Silvis City Clerk.

For the full interview see below.