DAVENPORT -- There are 150 new jobs making their way to Davenport.

Alorica, the largest provider of customer service solutions, is expected to announce that it's adding 150 jobs at it's Davenport location.

Company leaders are also expected to announce, in a news conference scheduled for Thursday, August 17, a new partnership with Military Veteran Project.

The Military Veteran Project is a charity that funds research to find cures for things like P-T-S-D.

