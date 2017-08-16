× A few thunderstorms to pop up this evening

The summer warmth and humidity of today did develop a broken line of showers around the area just after lunchtime. Another broken line of showers and even a few thunderstorms is still likely heading into the evening hours. Still, the threat for severe weather remains isolated with heavy rainfall the main concern with one or two of these storms.

Right now, the storm threat will end before midnight leaving behind some passing light showers in a few spots for the rest of the night.

By Thursday, most of the day should be dry with the exception of a few instability showers possible during the afternoon. Right now, that small chance will be focused more north of the Quad Cities.

Afternoon highs in the lower 80s will be common for the rest of the work week as more sun returns on Friday.

Could still see a passing shower Saturday morning, otherwise the rest of the weekend looks pretty nice.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

