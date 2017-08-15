When The Great American Eclipse will peak around the Quad Cities

The Great American Eclipse on August 21st is just around the corner! For this event, a total solar eclipse will span across the United States from coast to coast in a fairly narrow band. While the Quad Cities won’t be in the path of the total eclipse, we’ll still see a partial eclipse! Here’s when to see this year’s solar eclipse peak in the QC, and surrounding hometowns.

For us in the Quad Cities. the eclipse will begin at 11:48 AM CDT. It will reach its peak at 1:14 PM at 93% of totality. At 2;38 PM, the eclipse will be over.

Remember that protective eye gear is necessary to view the eclipse! The ONLY time you can safely view the solar eclipse is during 100% totality. You run the risk of damaging your eyes by staring at even a tiny section of the sun! Sunglasses are NOT enough to protect your eyes. You can find out what glasses are considered safe right here.

Are you heading for the path of totality? We’ve got your weather forecast across the nation covered as well! Check back in daily for the latest forecast for August 21st.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham