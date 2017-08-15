× U of Illinois to exclusively use block ‘I’ logo from now on

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois’ Champaign-Urbana campus says it will only use the block letter “I” logo from now on.

School officials made the announcement Monday , saying the campus is retiring use of the more ornate column letter “I” logo that nonathletic units have used since 1997.

Instead, school officials said colleges and administrative units will begin moving toward using the block letter “I” logo immediately.

The transition is expected to last several months.

Units will be told to use up current printed materials and then transition to the new, single logo.

Chancellor Robert J. Jones says having multiple versions of the campus logo creates needless confusion. Jones said the consolidation is “the first step in our effort to harness the power of the Illinois brand.” He said it will benefit fundraising, recruitment and the school’s reputation.