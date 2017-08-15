Crash blocks westbound traffic on I-88

HILLSDALE, Illinois — Westbound traffic on Interstate 88 is blocked due to a semi that overturned on the roadway.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, August 15th, near Mile Marker 9. Port Byron’s Fire Department and the Illinois State Police were on scene.

Drivers were backed up for miles because of the crash.

Police had drivers doing a U-turn on the interstate and rerouting them back eastbound to avoid the crash.

The driver was reportedly okay.

Click here to see traffic conditions in the area, anytime