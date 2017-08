Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Professional Football is back in the Quad Cities. 8 and half years after ceasing operations, the Quad City Steamwheelers are officially back. The Wheelers will be part of the CIF or Champions Indoor Football league. The expansion franchise will begin next Spring and have signed a 5 year deal with the iwireless Center.

The Wheelers burst on the Quad City sports scene in 2000, winning the Arena Cup in it's 1st 2 seasons in front of sellout crowds.