× Report: Woods had marijuana, painkillers in system at arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A toxicology report shows that Tiger Woods had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers and two sleep drugs in his system when he was arrested on a DUI charge.

Jupiter, Florida, police released the report Tuesday, less than a week after Woods agreed to enter a diversion program to settle his driving while intoxicated charges. The report was first reported by ESPN.

The 41-year-old golf superstar was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car.

In a statement Tuesday, Woods said he was trying on his own to treat pain from back surgery he underwent in April. He said he realizes that was a mistake and has undergone treatment.

Woods is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving Oct. 25 and enter the diversion program.