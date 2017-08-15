× Police seek help in finding missing Bureau, Illinois teen

BUREAU, Illinois — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who is considered endangered.

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said Anna Racine was reported missing on Monday, August 14. She went missing from her home between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

She is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5-feet 4-inches and weighing 112 pounds, according to the county sheriff’s office. There was no available clothing description, though she may have a red Hall High School bag.

Police said Anna may be with 21-year-old Morgan Burcham in a 2008 Silver Pontiac G6 with Illinois plates “N519264.” Burcham is described as standing 5-feet 11-inches, weighing 143 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 815-875-3344.

Click here to see the missing person poster