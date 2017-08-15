Police activity reported at 20th Avenue and 7th Street in Moline

MOLINE — Police were on scene near 7th Street and 20th Avenue were gunfire was reported Tuesday morning, August 15th.

According to a spokesperson from the Moline Police Department, a suspect has been taken into custody.

A witness said he heard two gunshots and then saw someone run across 7th street and then behind a home. He also said he saw somebody throw a gun and a jacket onto a porch in the area.

Police roped off a portion of the area and some homes were evacuated.

There have been no reports of injuries.

