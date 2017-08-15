× Pints for Preservation returns to the Niabi Zoo

Pints for Preservation at the Niabi Zoo’s is back again for its seventh year!

The zoo’s very own beer and wine tasting event will take place on Friday, August 25th from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Niabi Zoo.

Pints for Preservation aims to improve the zoo by holding a casual evening where guests get to explore the zoo, visit the animals, and enjoy a sampling of a few of your favorite brews and wines. Niabi Zoo is working to grow and always improve. The fundraiser helps to bringing more great things to your zoo.

Come and bring your friends to an adult only fundraising event at Niabi Zoo for Niabi Zoo! You will get to taste a variety of beer, wine and food samples spread throughout the entire zoo.

Ticket prices:

$35 members

$40 non-members

$180 6 pack/members

$210 6 pack/non-members

*You must be 21 years old to attend this event. No children will be allowed.

Pints for Preservation will happen, rain or shine! Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. Please bring your picture ID to enter.

To register for the event, click here