× Midweek rainfall still on track

Pretty warm and humid summer day out there as temperatures climbed around the low to mid 80s. A small cluster of non-severe thunderstorms riding along a stationary boundary around Highway 34 in southeastern Iowa will continue to advance east before falling apart as it passes the river early this evening. Otherwise, skies will remain quiet for the rest of the night as lows dip into the upper 60s.

Wednesday promises to be warm and humid again with highs right back in the 80s. The main highlight will be a weather system pulling in from the Plains that will bring a much better coverage for later day showers and thunderstorms. This will continue that night before the last of the showers end just after sunrise on Thursday. Before its all said and done, rainfall amounts could be as high as a half to three-quarters of an inch.

Friday will be sunny and less humid with highs around 80 before a few showers sneak in Saturday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

