Iowa Gov. Reynolds criticizes planned tuition increases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds criticized proposed tuition increases at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University but didn’t commit to reversing a decline in state support that has led to higher tuition.

The Des Moines Register reports Reynolds was asked Tuesday about planned tuition increases of 7 percent annually for five years at both universities. She responded, “There is no way that Iowa families could afford a 7 percent increase over five years.”

University officials have proposed the increases following declines in state funding.

Asked whether the Legislature should increase higher education funding, Reynolds said, “The Legislature is going to do what the Legislature is going to do.”

Reynolds noted the Board of Regents was studying tuition issues, and she promised to work with lawmakers in crafting a budget.