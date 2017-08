× Illinois-bound traffic is moving again at I-74 Bridge

Illinois-bound traffic on the Interstate 74 Bridge is down to one lane where a crash appears to have occurred.

Just after 8 a.m., Iowa Department of Transportation maps showed multiple cars pulled off to the side with emergency vehicles.

Traffic was moving, but was slowed, and backed up passed Middle Road.

A tow truck showed up right around 8:10 a.m. and started loading up a vehicle.