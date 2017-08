Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Try this delicious summer dessert that can be made outside!

Blueberry Peach Skillet

1 pint blueberries

2 cups peaches

½ cup oats

1/2 cup chopped pecans

¼ cup almond meal (flour)

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

2 Tbsp butter

Grill or bake at 365 for 25-30 minutes. Substitute frozen or canned fruit is needed (all forms count toward your daily fruit servings).