DAVENPORT — A home was hit by gunfire overnight in the central part of the city.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Police said a home was hit and multiple shell casings were found in the area.

There were no reported injuries.

If you have any information, call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.