Female found with gunshot wound to the head in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Crews responded to reports of shots fired near W. 13th St. in Davenport on Tuesday night.

According to the Davenport Police Department, a female had been shot in the head but was coherent.

WQAD crews reported officers still on scene to canvas the area and speak with neighbors.

The street is closed off from W. 13th & Fillmore to W. 13th & Marquette while officers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.