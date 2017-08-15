× Entertainment festival ‘Alternating Currents’ releases schedule

DAVENPORT — The schedule for the brand new festival “Alternating Currents” is out.

More than 50 bands, comedians, and films will be popping up at 15 locations all over downtown Davenport on Friday and Saturday, August 24th and 25th.

Multiple events are happening at the same time, so almost anywhere you go you’ll be able to find something that suits your taste.

A $15 wristband gets you into almost any performance you want. Some exceptions include Ben Folds’ concert at the Adler and some shows at the River Music Experience.