× Dense fog could complicate the morning commute

Get ready for some reduced visibilities on the morning commute! We’ve got plenty of humidity out the door this morning and if your vehicle is parked outside, you’ll likely have to wait to get the moisture off of the windows before you set out.

Here’s a look at the visibilities right now.



Dense fog may take a little longer to “burn off” than normal. Even though the sun rises this morning shortly after 6:00 a.m., it may take until 9 or 10 a.m. before all of the haze is out of the atmosphere. Later today, the leftover humidity could spark an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen