× Davenport police respond to shots fired on Telegraph road, no injuries reported

DAVENPORT — At approximately 6:00 p.m. on on Tuesday evening, Davenport Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Telegraph Road.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings in the street but there were no reported injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.