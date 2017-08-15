Bees eager to bounce back in 2017

The St. Ambrose football team enters 2017 with plenty of motivation.  The Bees went just 4-6 last season.  SAU must replace several team leaders this Fall and faces 1 of the most difficult schedules in the entire nation.  Players and coaches are eager to get the Bees back on top.