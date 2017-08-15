The Augustana football team enters year 3 under head coach Steve Bell ready to make a big step forward. After 3 wins in 2016, the Vikings say a building culture will pay dividends this Fall. Augie will boast a balanced offense this season with a competition for starting quarterback still ongoing.
Augustana Football ready to take big step in 2017
