Augustana Football ready to take big step in 2017

Posted 11:22 pm, August 15, 2017, by

The Augustana football team enters year 3 under head coach Steve Bell ready to make a big step forward.  After 3 wins in 2016, the Vikings say a building culture will pay dividends this Fall.  Augie will boast a balanced offense this season with a competition for starting quarterback still ongoing.