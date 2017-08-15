Antique Automobile Club to showcase hundreds of antique cars in Quad Cities this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Car enthusiasts will gather this weekend as the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes the Antique Automobile Club of America Fall National Meet in Bettendorf.

Some 200 antique vehicles from across the United States are rolling into the Waterfront Convention Center for the event - open to the public from August 17 - August 19.

"This thing goes about 40 [miles per hour], " said Jess Hansen, of Milan, standing in front of his 1931 Model A Ford, Rumble seat Coupe. "I’m very comfortable driving it at 30 [miles per hour] and would rather do that. What I love about [this car] is the smiles I get when I’m going down the road people wave at ya', I honk ‘course I got an Ahooga horn and they like that."

Here's more from Jess Hansen on his 1931 Model A Ford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hansen says he bought is antique car off eBay about five years ago and even though he admits the hot rod is too small for him, he has to crawl into it one leg at a time, it's worth it when it comes to taking a ride around town.

"The reaction from other people, bringing them joy just to look at your car say, 'Hey! That’s an old car that’s cool'," said Hansen.

The oldest vehicle listed on the event's registration lineup is a 1910 Sears Buggy. The entries compete is varies categories, including First Preservation, Repeat Preservation, First Junior, Senior, Driver Participation, Repeat Driver Participation, Historic Preservation, Repeat Historic Preservation, Original HPOF and Repeat Original HPOF.

"[The meet] brings a lot of people with the same interests together," said Hansen. "I was in charge of parking last year so I got to meet everyone as they brought their cars in and everybody comes in to have a good time, we all love cars," he said.

According to Mary Bartemeyer, Antique Automobile Club of America, Mississippi Valley Region President, the Quad Cities was a very busy automobile production hub from 1897 - 1932.

The meet and car show happens on Saturday, August 19 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

For more information on AACA, judging guidelines, National Awards or National Meets and Tours, visit www.aaca.org.