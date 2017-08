× 911 outage for 510 phone lines in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY — Rock Island County residents in East Moline, Hampton, Rapid City, and Port Byron are currently experiencing a 911 outage.

Frontier Communication is aware of the problem and is working to get it fixed as soon as possible.

The outage affects 510 phone lines in the area.

Anyone in need of 911 assistance from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office should call (309) 794 – 9111.