2nd man convicted in eastern Iowa trailer park slaying

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A second defendant has been convicted in the robbery-slaying of a man at an eastern Iowa trailer park.

A Scott County jury found 21-year-old Tacari Minifee guilty Monday of first-degree murder and robbery. Prosecutors say he was one of three men who broke into the Key West trailer of 21-year-old Collin Brown and killed him in April last year.

Minifee’s trial was moved to Davenport because of pretrial publicity. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25. The murder count carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

Two other men were charged with murder and robbery as well: 31-year-old Eric Campbell Jr. and 19-year-old Imere Hall. Hall was convicted in March. Campbell’s trial has been moved to Black Hawk County and is scheduled to begin Dec. 4 in Waterloo.