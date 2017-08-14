× Quad Cities Idol Contest – Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

This Contest is not an audition for the American Idol Program itself. Eligible applicants can also learn how to audition for the American Idol Program by visiting http://www.americanidol.com.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS (defined below).

Sponsors will conduct the Quad Cities Idol Contest (“Contest”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Contest is intended for participation in the United States only and is void where prohibited and outside the Contest Area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility: By June 11, 2017, entrants must be 15 to 28 years old (which means you must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002)

You must be a legal U.S. resident with the unrestricted right to work in the United States throughout the entire competition portion of the Program and through the term of any post Program (as defined below) agreements provided by Producer (defined below) or any of the other Program Entities (as defined below).

To accept an invitation to participate in the competition portion of the Program (currently scheduled to begin in January 2018), you must be able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer that you do not have any contractual arrangement that would prohibit you from fully participating in the Program and/or entering into any contracts required by Producer, including, but not limited to, an exclusive recording contract, merchandising contract, a live and/or global touring agreement and an exclusive management contract.

In the event that you already have a management contract prior to your first audition in front of the Program judges, the requirement to enter into a management contract shall not apply to you provided that you can demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer and 19 Entertainment that such contract commenced prior to the date of your first audition in front of the Program judges. By accepting an invitation to be a participant, you (and your parent or legal guardian if you are a minor) must timely complete and return such participant agreements, releases and all exhibits, schedules and attachments thereto that will be furnished to you by Producer and/or 19 Entertainment.

You must not currently be a candidate for public office and must agree not to become a candidate for public office until one (1) year after the initial exhibition of the final episode of the Program in which you appear (if selected to participate).

As of June 11, 2017 and continuing through the completion of the competition, neither you nor any of your immediate family members or members of your household (whether related or not), may be an employee, officer or director of: (a) NEG Operations Inc. and all majority owned subsidiaries (including, but not limited to, 19 Entertainment Limited, 19 Entertainment, Inc., 19 Touring LLC, 19 Recordings Limited and 19 TV Limited) (collectively, the “19 Companies”); (b) American Idol Productions, Inc. (“Producer”); (c) American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (“ABC”); (d) FremantleMedia North America, Inc. (“FremantleMedia”); (e) Telescope Inc.; (f) Sponsors; (g) any of the foregoing entities’ respective parents, subsidiaries or affiliated companies; (h) any person or entity involved in the casting, auditions, development, production, distribution, or other exploitation of the Program or any variation thereof; (i) any known, major sponsor of the Program; or (j) any person or entity supplying services or prizes to the Program. The entities described in the preceding sentence shall be referred to herein, individually and collectively, as the “Program Entities.”

You must accurately complete all documents provided by Producer, any of the other Program Entities or any other entity providing services to the Program. Please note that in order to enjoy the full benefit of any prize offered as part of the Program, you must be a legal U.S. resident with the unrestricted right to work in the United States throughout the entire competition portion of the Program and through the term of any post Program agreements provided by Producer or any of the other Program Entities. Producer has the sole discretion to make determinations of contestant eligibility, which are binding and final in all respects, and Producer reserves the right to change any of the eligibility requirements at any time. In addition, you acknowledge and agree that Producer has the sole discretion at any time to render ineligible and disqualify any person who, in Producer’s sole discretion, is sufficiently acquainted with the development, production, administration, judging, exhibition or other exploitation of the Program such that his or her participation in the Program could create the appearance of impropriety.

Contest Period: The Contest will occur on Tuesday, August 28, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. CT to 7:00 p.m. (the “Contest Period”). Entrants must attend the audition event on that day during that time frame (the “Audition Event”) to be eligible to participate in the Contest. Contest Entry:

Entrants must appear in person at the Audition Event location: Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201 between 2:00 p.m. CT and 7:00 p.m. CT. All entrants must be checked in by 7:00 p.m. in order to audition in front of the judges and be an entrant in the Contest.

Entrants must accurately complete an entry form, agree to the Rules and show valid identification (drivers license or birth certificate) in order to participate in the Audition Event.

Entrants will have 60 seconds to sing without any accompaniment for the judges.

WQAD reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on entrants obtained through the Contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. WQAD reserves the right to contact entrants and all other individuals whose email address is submitted as part of this Contest in connection with the Contest.

Winner Selection: One grand prize winner and two runner-up winners will be determined from eligible entries by the judges. The judges will judge the performance on a scale of 0.0 – 10.0 in the following categories: Voice and singing technique (30%), overall performance (30%), artist appeal, (20%) and uniqueness (20%).

In the case of a tie, the judges will review the audition performances and judge the tied performances again. Judging criteria will be the same as above.

Winner Notifications: Sponsors will announce the winners that evening on WQAD News 8 at 10PM and will also attempt to notify winners by email and/or email after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 29th. Winners must have a valid email address and/or phone number where they can be notified. If a winner: (a) is not in compliance with the Rules, (b) does not respond within 48 hours of initial contact attempt, (c) is unwilling or unable to attend an audition event for American Idol on the designated date at the designated time, (d) does not sign and return any required documents or provide required identification to Sponsors by deadlines set by Sponsors, or (e) does not meet the eligibility requirements, Sponsors may elect to either not award the prize at all or award the prize to the entrant who received the next highest non-winning score, time permitting. If Sponsors cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winners are verified.

Prizes: There are three prizes.

The grand prize winner will receive Silver Ticket,” which is valid for a one-on-one audition with the American Idol Executive Producers in one of the celebrity judge audition cities, to be announced. The destination city will be in the sole discretion of Sponsors. Winner will also receive travel (round-trip, coach-class airfare for two from the major airport nearest winner’s home to the destination city) and overnight accommodations (one night, standard, double accommodations) for the audition for the winner and one guest. The prize is subject to the American Idol Audition Terms and Conditions, which are available for review at http://www.americanidol.com, and requires the completion of documents as required by the Idol Program Entities or any other entity that provides services to the Program. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the grand prize is $750.

Two runner-up winners will each receive one Front of the Line pass for the American Idol Auditions, held on September 11, 2017 in Chicago, IL. The prize is subject to the American Idol Audition Terms and Conditions, which are available for review at http://www.americanidol.com, and requires the completion of documents as required by the Idol Program Entities or any other entity that provides services to the Program.

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Due to the nature of the prize, a value cannot be determined. In the event production of American Idol is cancelled or postponed, the prizing may be cancelled without substitution or compensation therefor. Only one winner per household. Winners are subject to verification by Sponsors of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). Winners (and parent or legal guardian of winner who is a minor) will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity prior to participating in the American Idol audition event, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules.

If grand prize winner lives within 200 miles of the American Idol audition event location, the winner will not receive airfare but will instead receive a $100 Visa Gift Card and difference in prize value will not be awarded. Grand prize trip must be completed on the dates designated by Sponsors (and determined in the sole discretion of Sponsors) or prize will be forfeited. Travel dates and arrangements are subject to air travel, holiday, blackout dates, and other prize and travel restrictions. Reservations are subject to availability. Winner may be required to present major credit card at hotel check-in to cover incidental expenses at hotel. If winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her prize with no guest, the prize will be awarded to winner and any remainder of the prize will be forfeited and will not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. If grand prize winner is a minor, grand prize winner must be accompanied at all times by parent or legal guardian. Guest must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time as the winner. Guest of winner who is a minor must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian at all times. Guest of winner (and parent or legal guardian of guest who is a minor) may be required to sign and return release prior to accompanying winner on prize trip. ARV of prize may vary depending upon the points of departure, and/or airline fare fluctuations. If actual value is less than the stated ARV, any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of prize will not be awarded. Grand prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the grand prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of winner. Grand prize winner is responsible for any air travel taxes and/or expenses, including applicable departure taxes or fees, inspection charges, baggage fees and security charges. Grand prize winner and guest are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e., valid photo identification, visas, passports, etc.) prior to travel. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Open tickets may not be issued and stopovers are not permitted. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsors or Producer.

Publicity Release: By participating in the Contest, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Contest constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Taxes: The value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsors at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsors with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Sponsors will have the right, but not the obligation, to require any winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsors reserve the right to withhold prizes until the completed W‑9 form is received. Conditions: By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Contest. If Sponsors discover that any entrant has attempted to tamper with this Contest in any way or used fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Contest, that entrant will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prize received by the winner, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Contest. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Contest and interpret and apply the Rules. This Contest is not intended for gambling. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of these Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: In consideration for his or her participation in the Contest, each entrant agrees: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsors, Program Entities, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto and including participation in the Audition Event), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Contest and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Contest-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Contest or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsors, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Contest, (e) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (f) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (g) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsors will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. Dispute Resolution: By entering the Contest, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contest, or any prizes awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Contest but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. All entrants agree, by participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Illinois. Illinois law will govern this Contest, without regard Illinois’ choice of law rules. The courts of Illinois will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Contest. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WQAD News 8, located at 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265 by August 28, 2017. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) at WQAD’s business offices or online at http://www.wqad.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WQAD News 8, located at 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265 or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) after August 28, 2017. Requests for winners lists must be received by October 31, 2017. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Contest and Contest website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors. This Contest, and all Contest material, is © 2017 by Tribune Media Company. All rights reserved.

Sponsors:

WQAD, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201

Dunkin Donuts

3501 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265

1220 18th Street Suite 120, Silvis, IL

1724 Locust Street, Davenport, IA

2519 E 53rd Street, Bettendorf, IA

Group O, 4905 77th Avenue, Milan, IL 61264

Midwest Technical Institute, 3620 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265

